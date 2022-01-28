Double Wigan interest on UFC London supercard

The 21-year-old - who is originally from the Russian Republic of Dagestan, but moved to Wigan as a 12-year-old refugee - will put his unbeaten record on the line against Cody Durden.

Mokaev signed with UFC last November, becoming the promotion's youngest 'name'.

With a professional record of six wins from six contests, he'll face American Durden (12-3-1) in a flyweight clash at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 19.

Muhammad Mokaev

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard believes Mokaev - who attended the Deanery High School and John Rigby College - can follow in the footsteps of Dagestan legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has owned the lightweight division in recent years.

"Muhammad is a flyweight I had been keeping an eye on for quite some time," Maynard said.

"He is very experienced at only 21 years old with almost 30 fights when you combine amateur and pro bouts. He is undefeated, dynamic and very charismatic.

"Muhammad sees himself as a flyweight Khabib. He is a perfect fit for this young, fun division."

Fellow Wiganer Tom Aspinall is to headline the event - UFC's first visit to London since 2019 - against Alexander Volkov.

The Russian - a top-five heavyweight - will represent the biggest test so far for 28-year-old Aspinall, who has a 4-0 record in UFC.

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan - the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Mike Grundy.

"Every time we put on an event in London it's an unbelievable experience," said UFC President Dana White.

"The fans are incredible and the fights are always off the charts. It's a different kind of energy in England and I can't wait to get back there."

Tickets go on sale on Friday February 4.