Former world champion slams 'absolutely pathetic conditions' at Wigan's Robin Park

Former world darts champion Gerwyn Price stormed out of the opening Pro-Tour event of the season in Wigan after hitting out at the Professional Darts Corporation over the 'absolutely pathetic conditions' at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 17:28 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT
Gerwyn Price was not best pleased as the PDC returned to Wigan on Monday

After seeing off Karel Sedlacek (6-5) and Matthew Dennant (6-2), Price - a former rugby league and rugby union professional - withdrew from his round of 32 match against Brendan Dolan.

He then took to social media to explain his remarkable behaviour.

“Absolutely pathetic conditions," he wrote on Instagram. "Travel all the way to Wigan to play in a professional game, and we have to play in less than amateur conditions. Never have I ever given a game up, well that's me out tomorrow (Tuesday) as well. Gutted coz my game was really good today and I rely on these events so much."

Price - nicknamed 'The Iceman' - did not disclose exactly what made the conditions so bad.

However, the respected 'Dartsnews.com' are reporting it was possibly due to the 'extreme cold in the playing venue'.

