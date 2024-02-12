Wonderkid Luke Littler makes history at Wigan's Robin Park
The 17-year-old from Warrington was fast-tracked onto the tour after enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom last year, which saw him reach the final of the World Championship.
And in the opening event of the 2024 campaign - Players Championship 1 – he served up a perfect leg in a 6-1 round-of-32 thrashing of Michele Turetta – who had earlier beaten top seed Dave Chisnall in the first round.
Incredibly, Littler then missed double 12 for what would have been another nine-dart finish in the next round against Cameron Menzies, on his way to a 6-2 win.
Luke Humphries, who beat Littler to claim his first World Championship crown last month, was the victim of a shock defeat on the first day of action as the second seed crashed out 6-0 to Ian White.
Only last month, Littler – nicknamed ‘The Nuke’ – became the youngest player to hit a televised nine-darter in his quarter-final victory over Nathan Aspinall.