Luke Littler nailed a nine-darter on his Players Championship debut on Monday at Wigan's Robin Park Tennis Centre

The 17-year-old from Warrington was fast-tracked onto the tour after enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom last year, which saw him reach the final of the World Championship.

And in the opening event of the 2024 campaign - Players Championship 1 – he served up a perfect leg in a 6-1 round-of-32 thrashing of Michele Turetta – who had earlier beaten top seed Dave Chisnall in the first round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly, Littler then missed double 12 for what would have been another nine-dart finish in the next round against Cameron Menzies, on his way to a 6-2 win.

Luke Humphries, who beat Littler to claim his first World Championship crown last month, was the victim of a shock defeat on the first day of action as the second seed crashed out 6-0 to Ian White.