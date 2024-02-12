News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wonderkid Luke Littler makes history at Wigan's Robin Park

Teenage sensation Luke Littler has nailed a nine-darter in his first ever ProTour event at Wigan’s Robin Park on Monday.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:37 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
Luke Littler nailed a nine-darter on his Players Championship debut on Monday at Wigan's Robin Park Tennis CentreLuke Littler nailed a nine-darter on his Players Championship debut on Monday at Wigan's Robin Park Tennis Centre
Luke Littler nailed a nine-darter on his Players Championship debut on Monday at Wigan's Robin Park Tennis Centre

The 17-year-old from Warrington was fast-tracked onto the tour after enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom last year, which saw him reach the final of the World Championship.

Read More
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Exeter (h) - New-boy makes immediate impression...

And in the opening event of the 2024 campaign - Players Championship 1 – he served up a perfect leg in a 6-1 round-of-32 thrashing of Michele Turetta – who had earlier beaten top seed Dave Chisnall in the first round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Incredibly, Littler then missed double 12 for what would have been another nine-dart finish in the next round against Cameron Menzies, on his way to a 6-2 win.

Luke Humphries, who beat Littler to claim his first World Championship crown last month, was the victim of a shock defeat on the first day of action as the second seed crashed out 6-0 to Ian White.

Only last month, Littler – nicknamed ‘The Nuke’ – became the youngest player to hit a televised nine-darter in his quarter-final victory over Nathan Aspinall.

Related topics:Luke LittlerWiganRobin ParkWarrington