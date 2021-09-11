Haydock Park plays host to Sunday Series

The Sky Bet Sunday Series takes centre-stage at Haydock on Sunday.

The original meeting at the track was postponed due to waterlogging, but credit to the organisers for managing to restage the raceday with all the races set to be shown on ITV4.

The seven-race card gets underway at 4.10pm and concludes at 6.55pm. We have previewed the action at the track with our race by race guide. For more Haydock tips head to OLBG4.10pm Apprentice Handicap (5f)

Ready Freddie Go is chasing a three-timer and deserves respect, but Primo’s Comet is taken to come out on top. The six-year-old stormed to victory at Musselburgh last time out and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights.

Selection: Primo’s Comet

4.35pm Sprint Handicap (6fg)

Top-weight Be Proud has enjoyed a fine season, but blotted his copybook slightly when eighth at Haydock last time out. That did come in a warm event, but with concerns over that effort, the vote goes to Ancient Times who powered to a smooth win at Epsom last time out and looks the one to be with.

Selection: Ancient Times

5.00pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

An interesting event with all nine runners having their first runs. Sharesa is interesting for Mark Johnston given she cost 42,000 guineas and is related to the smart Devilwala. Mother Shipton cost 70,000 guineas and is another to watch. However, the one that appeals on pedigree is Whoputfiftyinyou who cost £82,000 and is related to a number of winners.

Selection: Whoputfiftyinyou

5.30pm Nursery Handicap (1m)

Flaming Lord has been knocking at the door, finishing second on his last two starts, including at Nottingham and has to be respected. However, Exminster was a very good third in a good race at Ripon when attempting to defy a penalty and he looks a leading player now stepped into handicap company.

Selection: Exminster

6.00pm Fillies’ Handicap (7f)

Joint top-weight Astrogem is one to note following a good season, whilst Turandot boasts course and distance winning form. However, Subtle Beauty impressed when shedding her maiden tag at Leicester last time out. Given an opening handicap mark of 80, she looks capable of more improvement and gets the vote.

Selection: Subtle Beauty

6.25pm Middle Distance Handicap (1m 2f)

Course and distance winner Howzer Black arrives here in good form, as does Fairmac who impressed when winning his last start. Strawman has won his last three races and is also respected, but Liberation Point looks a fascinating runner. The four-year-old made a winning debut for connections when easily scoring at Ripon in a maiden event last month. The four-year-old has only had three career starts and whilst he may be fragile, he could prove to be a lot better than this grade

Selection: Liberation Point

6.55pm Handicap (2m)

Goobinator is a fascinating runner having scored in a competitive handicap at York last time out, whilst Snowalot recorded a smooth win at Goodwood on his latest run and may be up to defying a 4lb rise. Land Of Winter and Teqany are others horses coming into the race on the back of smooth wins on their last starts. However, Emaraty Hero looks a leading player. The four-year-old impressed when scoring at York last time out, backing up a good win at Musselburgh and he is taken to land the four-timer in the finale.