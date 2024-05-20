'I'm coming to hurt Curtis Blaydes...this is serious' - Tom Aspinall sends out chilling warning to pal

Tom Aspinall is hoping for better fortune during his rematch with Curtis Blaydes, after blowing out a knee two years ago

Tom Aspinall says not even the friendship and respect that exists between him and Curtis Blaydes will stop him 'coming to hurt' the American when the UFC returns to Manchester in July.

The pair have fought once already, two years ago at London's 02 Arena, only for Aspinall to sustain a serious knee injury inside the opening 15 seconds.

After 12 months on the sidelines, Atherton-born Aspinall – who regularly trains at Robin Park – returned in style last year, and became the interim world heavyweight champion six months ago after defeating Sergei Pavlovich in New York.

He's now been given the opportunity to avenge the Blaydes 'defeat' on his record, although Aspinall admits the pair actually get on well.

"I'm not going to pretend there's beef there when there's not," he said. "Curtis is a good guy, he's someone I've gone out with for beers.

"He's someone I could spend a lot of time with, he's a good person...and we've got mutual friends. But this is business, and I'm coming to hurt Curtis...this is serious.

"I'm going to punch him as hard as I can in the face as many times as possible until the ref pulls me off him...that's the plan.

"You've got two guys who are 6'4, 6'5, 260 lbs, really skilful, loads of experience, title level, 25,000 screaming fans...you don't need to talk. I respect him, he respects me - I think - and that's all we need.

"We're both going to try to take each other's heads off, but that happens every fight...with this one, there's more on the line.

"For me...Manchester, defending the interim title, potentially putting myself in position to fight the greatest fighter of all time in Jon Jones next, pay per view...there's a lot riding on it.

"I will be coming 100 per cent to take Curtis Blaydes out as early as possible."

Aspinall also revealed the bout with Blaydes was not the first choice of his UFC bosses.

"There was one more available guy, and that's Cyril Gane," he added on his YouTube channel. "The UFC wanted me to fight Cyril Gane, and I said okay. If the UFC want me to do it, we can do it, I'm not bothered.

"I feel like I'm the champion of the world, I'm ranked No.1 in the world, I'll fight anybody, you don't have to talk me into anything.

"The UFC are my bosses, and if they want me to fight Cyril Gane, count me in, that's okay, we'll do it.

"Cyril, on the other hand, he's out there doing a film, trying to be the French Arnold Schwarzenegger right now - and fair play to him.

"If he wants to do films, and be an actor, go and enjoy yourself, go and do your thing, make some money, do whatever you're doing. But he didn't take the fight, he wanted to do his film.

"Curtis Blaydes, they've thrown him in, and I'm very happy about that...I'm happy to fight anybody, and I'll keep saying it a million times.

"There's a lot of fighters out there who do a bit of fighting, and a bit of other stuff...a bit of this, a bit of that, a bit of celebrity, a bit of red carpet stuff.

"No, that's not me. I'm just here to fight people, and it's not that difficult. This is what I'm here to do...throw me a name, and I'll say yes.

"The UFC know that, anybody who's ever worked with me knows that. I've never said no to a fight in my life, and I'm definitely not going to start now.