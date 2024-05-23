Jon Jones stirs the pot ahead of Tom Aspinall's UFC homecoming in Manchester
Atherton fighter Aspinall, who regularly trains at Robin Park, became interim champion last November when he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in New York City.
He stepped up at a week's notice when Jones' scheduled title defence against Stipe Miocic was cancelled after the former sustained a serious pectoral injury in training.
Aspinall has spent much of the last six months trying to persuade Jones to fight him for the unified title - so far without success.
His opponent on home soil in July will be American Curtis Blaydes, who was awarded a 'victory' over Aspinall two years ago in London when the Brit blew out a knee inside 15 seconds.
While Aspinall is super confident of a revenge victory, Jones has attempted to stir the pot by hinting at an upset.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Curtis won, I've seen scenarios like this time and time again," said Jones. "Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie.
"When Curtis decides to go, he's a lot faster than people realise, and he hits hard. A few well timed shots and that strong top game, it could be a long night for old Tommy boy. Either way, I'll be watching, excited to have some additional footage."
Aspinall remains steadfast in his determination to fight Jones at the earliest possible opportunity.
"Well I've made it pretty clear I want to fight Jon Jones," he said. "And I'm not going to suddenly start acting like somebody I'm not.
"I've spoken to Jon Jones online, I've spoken to Jon Jones privately, I've spoken to Jon Jones personally, I've spoken to Jon Jones publicly...there's not a great deal more I can do.
"Jon Jones is playing games, he doesn't want the fight, and I'm not going to start acting like somebody I'm not just to get views and attention...I want to stay true to myself.
"I want to fight the best fighters in the world, and hopefully fingers crossed that will one day interest Jon Jones.
"But right now, he's only interested in fighting 42-years-old Stipe, and there's not much more to say about that really."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.