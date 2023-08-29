News you can trust since 1853
Karate club gets on its bike to help squad compete in France

A group of Wiganers are getting on their bikes this weekend to help propel the karate stars of tomorrow to a major competition in France.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

The BSK Karate Squad, based in Pemberton, are fundraising to ensure their members - aged between six and over 50 - are able to compete at the European Championships in November.

That includes a sponsored bike ride from Wigan Pier to Southport Pier on Saturday, with some of the squad taking part.

Members of the BSK karate club, based in Pemberton
"Karate is a sport that requires intense dedication, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to self-improvement," said Kieron Aitken, whose daughter Lucy is part of the squad.

"Our squad members have been training tirelessly, honing their skills and techniques to compete at the highest level.

"However, karate is a self-funded sport, and the financial burden can sometimes hinder young athletes from pursuing their dreams.

"That's why we have come together to create this GoFundMe campaign, as we believe every aspiring karateka deserves the chance to showcase their talent on an international stage.

"Our goal is to raise funds to support our squad in their journey to compete in the WUKF European Championships.

"This prestigious event will bring together karate practitioners from all over Europe, allowing our athletes to gain exposure, experience and memories that will last a lifetime.

"To kickstart our fundraising efforts, we have planned an exhilarating bike ride from Wigan Pier to Southport Pier, covering a distance of 22 miles along scenic canal paths and roads.

"This ride symbolises the perseverance and determination that our squad embodies in their pursuit of excellence.

"Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a significant impact on our journey."

The support will help cover essential expenses such as travel, accommodation, competition fees, and other associated costs.

"With the help of the community," added Kieron, "we can alleviate the financial burden on our squad members and ensure they have an equal shot at success.

"We understand that times are challenging for everyone, and we genuinely appreciate any contribution.

"That generosity will not only make a difference in the lives of our squad members, but also empower them to represent our community proudly.

"Together, we can help them achieve their dreams and bring honour and recognition to our community."

Donations can be made here

