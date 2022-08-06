Keely Hodgkinson aiming for big finish after Commonwealth setback

Hodgkinson, who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter, and his wife Jenny Meadows, could only take silver in the 800m as Kenya's Mary Moraa upset the favourite to claim victory on Saturday.

The Kenyan finished third behind Hodgkinson when the Briton also took silver at the World Championships last month.

Keely Hodgkinson

Scotland's Laura Muir clinched bronze as Moraa's run - which saw her lead the first lap before falling to last with 300m to go and then storm back - stunned the Alexander Stadium.

Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds but could not hold off Moraa - who retook the lead on the home straight - and is now eyeing a big finish at this month's European Championships in Munich.

"I'm definitely determined to win a gold, three more warm ups and cool downs to do and the season is almost finished," she said.

"I really wanted the gold, worlds was definitely the hardest and I thought I was going to win today but I guess it wasn't meant to be.

"Mary went off quite hard and there was a bit of argy-bargy in the corner so I needed to keep my position. I don't really know what Mary was doing to be honest. I was focusing on myself.

"It happens I guess. I think we had quite similar strengths in the last 200m and my plan was to be ahead of her and hopefully she wouldn't catch me. She did but it is what it is. I'm pretty gutted."

Moraa, who won in one minute 57.07 seconds admitted she went off too quickly and almost gave up on a medal.