Keely Hodgkinson with coach Trevor Painter

Keely Hodgkinson should lead from the front if she wants to win Olympic 800m gold, says Iwan Thomas.

Hodgkinson claimed silver in the 800m at Tokyo 2020, aged just 19, with champion Athing Mu of the USA not present in Paris due to injury.

Mu fell during the US trials to put the 22-year-old in pole position to add Olympic gold to her collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympic silver medallist Thomas said: “In any event you can’t really control your opponents. But Keely Hodgkinson knows in the past few finals she has been up against a formidable athlete in Mu, but she is not going to be there.

“Keely just has to keep her focus, keep working hard and do her own thing. I think she will front run, I think she will want to stay out of trouble.”

The 22-year-old from Atherton – who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows – is a two-time European champion but up against the rest of the world’s best she has never come out on top.

At the Olympics and the 2022 World Championships, she finished behind Mu, while in 2023 in Budapest, Mary Moraa of Kenya got the better of her in the world final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moraa also beat Hodgkinson at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but that is despite Hodgkinson having a personal best that is almost a second faster than Moraa’s.

Thomas added: “I think her coach Trevor will just say to her to just go and do your thing.

“If she treats it almost as a time trial, she is almost unbeatable.

“But the danger with the Olympic Games is there could be someone from a small nation who could come out of nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing you have got with Keely Hodgkinson is she is a fighter, she leaves it all out on the track and she is so determined, it will be gold or nothing for her.

“She will be devastated to get another silver medal and I am backing her to get gold.”

Watch every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson is now joint-favourite with William Hill to win the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her British record-breaking effort in the Women’s 800 metres at Saturday’s Diamond League meeting, Hodgkinson was slashed from 10/1 into 3/1.

Those odds could shorten even further should she win the gold medal in that event in Paris, and she is a 2/5-chance to do so.

Hodgkinson joins Luke Littler at the top of the market, whilst Mark Cavendish (5/1) sits in third following his record 35th stage win at the Tour de France.

Justin Rose leads the best of the rest at 13/2, with England football stars Jude Bellingham (12/1) and Harry Kane (25/1) plummeting in the betting since their Euros final defeat.

William Hill – TV/Specials

BBC Sports Personality of the Year – Outright

Keely Hodgkinson 3/1

Luke Littler 3/1

Mark Cavendish 5/1

Justin Rose 13/2

Jude Bellingham 12/1

Molly Caudery 16/1