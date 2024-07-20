Keely Hodgkinson sets down Paris marker and calls for more events in Britain

Keely Hodgkinson recorded the sixth fastest 800m time ever in London on Saturday afternoon

Keely Hodgkinson called for more athletics meets in the UK after laying down a new national women's 800m record of one minute 54.61 seconds at the London Diamond League meet.

The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wiganers Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows sent out another strong message ahead of the Olympics, which get under way later this month.

In breaking her own national record of 1:55.19, set last September in Eugene, the Tokyo Olympic and world silver medallist became the sixth-fastest woman in history at her signature distance.

The world-leading time was a clear message from the 22-year-old to her Paris competition, six days before the Olympic opening ceremony, and inspired British team-mates Jemma Reekie and Georgia Bell to personal bests for an all-GB top three.

Hodgkinson said: "It was a little bit of bravery and fearlessness with a great atmosphere like this, I didn't want to waste the opportunity.

"The Brits know how to put on an athletics meet, I wish there were more in this country because it's the best crowd I've ever run in front of.

"I'm feeling really good and confident ahead of Paris. Obviously the main aim is just to get to the final first and then once we're there we can discuss getting medals."