Keely Hodgkinson completes hat-trick - but wants more!

The 20-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan’s Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, comfortably beat GB team-mate Laura Muir into second place at the prestigious Bislett Games.

And with the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on the horizon, she has warned world No.1 Athing Mu there is plenty more to come.

“I was fairly happy, but I wanted faster, a win is a win though," Hodgkinson said. "It was great to have that race with Laura and she’s running well.

"I’m trying to take it week by week, but I love championship racing and running the rounds, so I’m looking forward to Eugene.

"Athing Mu took my world lead, so I want it back and I’m looking forward to facing her at the World Championships.”

Hodgkinson led the field through the bell in 57.20m and accelerated away to take the win in 1.57.71 - a season's best.

Meanwhile, there were lifetime bests for Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley on a frantic night of action at the Bislett Stadium.

Wightman was third in the men's Dream Mile in a time of 3:50.30, with Gourley a place and 2.61 secs further back.

Beth Dobbin was second in the women's 200 metres in a season's best time of 23.01 secs, while Reece Prescod was edged into the runners-up spot in the men's 100 metres by Canada's Andre De Grasse, finishing 0.01 secs off the pace in 10.06 secs.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland's women's 4x400m team of Ama Pipi, Lina Nielsen, Jessica Turner and Jessie Knight rounded off the evening by beating hosts Norway by just 0.01 secs, crossing the line in 3:28.57.