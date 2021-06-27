Keely Hodgkinson & Harry Coppell are British champions
Teenager Keely Hodgkinson secured a place at this summer's Olympics after becoming the women's 800m British champion.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 5:45 pm
She roared home in 1min 59.61 secs ahead of Jemma Reekie (2:00.12), who have both secured their automatic qualification to Tokyo.
And Wigan Harrier Harry Coppell won the British title in the pole vault with 5.70m.
He then attempted 5.86m to beat his own British record at the event in Manchester.
Hodgkinson hails from Leigh and is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and mentored by Jenny Meadows, herself a former 800m Olympian.
Elsewhere, Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick was third with a best clearance of 1.86m in the women's high jump - below her recent personal best of 1.93m.