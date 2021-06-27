Keely Hodgkinson & Harry Coppell are British champions

Success for Keely Hodgkinson

She roared home in 1min 59.61 secs ahead of Jemma Reekie (2:00.12), who have both secured their automatic qualification to Tokyo.

And Wigan Harrier Harry Coppell won the British title in the pole vault with 5.70m.

He then attempted 5.86m to beat his own British record at the event in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodgkinson hails from Leigh and is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and mentored by Jenny Meadows, herself a former 800m Olympian.