Keely Hodgkinson wants to see London host the 2029 World Athletics Championships

Keely Hodgkinson has called on the Prime Minister to back a bid to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting events back to the United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old from Atherton, who memorably grabbed Olympic 800m glory in Paris last summer, is among the signatories in a powerful open letter calling on ministers to bring the World Athletics Championships to London in 2029.

Also joining the list of more than 100 supporters are fellow north-west athletes Darren Campbell, Hannah Kelly, Andrew Steele and Wigan’s Jenny Meadows, plus the likes of Sir Mo Farah, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jonathan Edwards, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Dina Asher-Smith and Daley Thompson — a cross-generational group of sporting legends united in their belief that this is a rare opportunity to inspire the nation, foster unity and create a lasting legacy.

The involvement of the athletes lends additional support to the London 2029 campaign, spearheaded by Athletic Ventures — a collaboration between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company.

The bid outlines plans for a world-class Championships at the London Stadium, calling for just one year of public funding in 2028, estimated at £45m, and projecting a national economic boost of over £400 million.

“I’m delighted these athletes have put their support behind this letter," said Jack Buckner, UK Athletics chief executive and co-founder of Athletic Ventures. "It shows athletes know more than anyone else the value of a major sporting event on home soil and what it means.

“We know what home support can achieve and, when our greatest athletes from past and present are unified with one message, their call should not be ignored. This is a bid rooted in credibility and ambition.

“Bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK will have a huge impact on an entire sport. Everything from the massive boost in participation for local athletics clubs, to the opportunity for Manchester to host teams from across the world as they finalise their preparations in training camps.

“We have the chance to deliver a World Championships that lifts the nation, inspires the next generation, and showcases Britain at its very best. We’re ready. Now we need the government to stand with us.”

The 2029 bid process is due to commence this summer, with organisers urging ministers to commit in the coming weeks to secure the Championships for the UK.

Great Britain won 10 athletics medals at last year's Paris Olympics, their best return in four decades. London's Diamond League meeting is established as the biggest in the world, selling out in record time last week, while Birmingham will host next year's European Championships.

And to underline the sport's grassroots appeal, a record-breaking 1.1 million people have applied to run in next year's London Marathon.

“This is the moment to deliver something extraordinary,” said Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon and co-founder of Athletic Ventures. “London 2029 is not a risk. It’s about return on investment for the UK. Generations of athletes know the inspirational power of a home Championships but this is about more than medals. It’s a vision for what this country can achieve.

“With government support in 2028, we will deliver the greatest World Championships yet: commercially robust, community powered, and globally resonant. The time to act is now.”