Tom Aspinall urged to create 'firestorm' to force UFC into Jon Jones unification fight

Tom Aspinall won the interim world heavyweight title last November after dismantling Sergei Pavlovich in New York City

Tom Aspinall has been told a swift and decisive victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester later this month will provide a 'firestorm' among the fans that would lead to a unification fight with world heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The 29-year-old from Atherton, who trains at Robin Park in Wigan, won the interim championship last November after the scheduled title fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic had to be postponed.

Jones is still recovering from the serious pectoral injury he suffered in training, but still intends to go ahead with the defence against Miocic.

That is despite Aspinall repeatedly signalling his desire to fight Jones for the unified title, in a bout the world is waiting for.

While Jones hasn't fought since March 2023, and Miocic's last encounter was a knockout loss back in 2021, the UFC seem content to pit those two against each other.

However, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier believes it's time for Aspinall to take destiny into his own hands - and force the fans to revolt.

“Could you imagine if Tom Aspinall just washes out Curtis Blaydes?” he said on his YouTube channel. “Then the firestorm that would start to gather for him to fight Jones?

"For there to truly be an uprising, it would have to be Aspinall destroying Blaydes. Only because of this: You’ve seen Curtis Blaydes lose before, so people would think, ‘Oh, he beat Tom Aspinall, but we’ve seen him get beat by Francis [Ngannou] and lose to other guys.’

“If Aspinall goes through Blaydes, in the way that he did Sergei [Pavlovich], and he’s only lost because of that injury default, people would lose their minds, almost insisting that he and Jones fight.

"If Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean and looks dominant, there may be such a fan uprising that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones v Aspinall.

"I don’t know what that would mean for my man Stipe, but it sounds like if it does happen, he’s okay with it.”