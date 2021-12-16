Keely Hodgkinson sets sights on 'very busy' 2022

Keely Hodgkinson

The 19-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan’s Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, is aiming to build on a fabulous 2021 that saw her pick up Olympic silver in the 800m in Tokyo.

And the calendar - which includes the World Championships, the Commonwealth Games AND the European Championships, as well as the World Indoor Championships - will give her every chance of doing so.

“It’s been a very chaotic year but it’s been a brilliant experience," she said.

"I’ve taken it all in now and I’m very much looking forward to next year, which is going to be very busy.

“It’s never been done before so in terms of preparation it’s new for everyone, so I think I’m just going to try and keep my body in one piece.

"It’s a good opportunity for us as British athletes but it’s mad that we’re going to be going to all three as I don’t think any other country in the world does that!

“I had my time off in September, so I’m well into my winter training now.

"I train between Wigan and Manchester and I also do a bit in Leeds, where I’m living at the minute.

“In terms of aims for the year, I’d like to get to all three first and foremost and I’d love to win a medal at them all.

"Competing in front of a home crowd for the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham is something I’m looking forward to experiencing and hopefully I can win a medal.”