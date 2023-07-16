News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK

Keely Hodgkinson shows her versatility with PB at shorter distance

Keely Hodgkinson smashed her personal best in the unfamiliar distance of 400m at the European Under-23 Championships.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Jul 2023, 20:18 BST- 1 min read

The 21-year-old from Leigh - who is trained by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - dropped down from her usual 800m distance..

Read More
Wigan Athletic top scorer secures immediate Championship return

And she showed her versatility by securing a podium spot with her quickest ever time over one lap.

Keely Hodgkinson recorded a PB around one lap at the weekendKeely Hodgkinson recorded a PB around one lap at the weekend
Keely Hodgkinson recorded a PB around one lap at the weekend
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yemi Mary John won a thrilling race in 51.04secs, with Henriette Jæger second in 51.06, and Hodgkinson third in 51.76.

“I think I could have executed the race better," Hodgkinson said. "But I got the PB that I have been chasing for years.

"I’m happy to win another medal for Great Britain and I really enjoyed the experience.”

Related topics:Trevor PainterLeighWiganGreat Britain