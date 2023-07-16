The 21-year-old from Leigh - who is trained by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - dropped down from her usual 800m distance..

And she showed her versatility by securing a podium spot with her quickest ever time over one lap.

Keely Hodgkinson recorded a PB around one lap at the weekend

Yemi Mary John won a thrilling race in 51.04secs, with Henriette Jæger second in 51.06, and Hodgkinson third in 51.76.

“I think I could have executed the race better," Hodgkinson said. "But I got the PB that I have been chasing for years.