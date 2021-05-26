Kingmax looks to reign at Haydock on Thursday

Haydock Park racecourse stages a seven-race afternoon card on Thursday, which forms part of three days of consecutive action at the track.

The meeting gets underway at 2.15pm and culminates at 5.35pm. We have previewed the pick of the action.

The feature race of the day is the £9,250 Lowton Handicap (4.30pm) which has attracted a field of seven runners for the five-furlong event. Somewhere Secret is a former course and distance winner and will look to defy a 4lb penalty for success at Carlisle earlier this month. Terentum Star is now a nine-year-old, but also boasts winning form at the track and was a good winner at Beverley earlier this month.

John Kirkup will have to shoulder top-weight and has struggled in two runs at Thirsk this term, whilst Pretty Boy Floyd takes a drop in grade following an excellent second at the Curragh last time out. The field are completed by last time out third Canford Bay, Mutabaahy and Celerity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the rest of the card, the £6,900 Seven Sisters Novice Stakes (3.25pm) over five furlongs includes Jadhlaan who is related to a number of Group winners and shaped with promise on debut at York. He’s A Gentleman represents local trainer Tom Dascombe and finished a good fifth in the colours of former footballer Michael Owen at Ascot in May.

Raging was fourth on his second career start at Bath last time out and needs to take another step forward, whilst £60,000 purchase Lincoln Dream makes his debut and completes the field.

The £7,900 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (2.50pm) is another interesting event which features Kingman for Roger Varian. The two-year-old cost £120,000 and was a good second on debut at Newbury.

Mount Snowdon is related to Group One winner Toronado and is one to note on his first start for Richard Hannon along with stable companion and fellow debutant Tacarib Bay. Smooth Talking was third on debut at Brighton and is entitled to take another step forward, along with Sharp Riposte who also finished third on his first career start at Nottingham earlier this month.

The field are completed by four newcomers which includes £48,000 purchase Mot And The Messer, who is a son of Cotai Glory and represents Tom Dascombe. The Dunkirk Lads cost 38,000gns and this son of Pivotal is another to note. Bin Hayyan and Josies Kid complete the field.

The opening £6,500 Leigh Handicap (2.15pm) also warrants a mention with two last time out winners going head to head. Olympic Theatre must defy top-weight and a 6lb penalty for success at Windsor last time out and takes on an interesting rival in Red Glory who recorded a first career success for Ed Dunlop when scoring in fine fashion at Beverley last time out. They form part of a five strong field which also features recent Windsor second Secret Shadow as well as Rhebus Road and Amalfi Bay.

Haydock Selections

2.15pm Red Glory

2.50pm Kingmax

3.25pm Jadhlaan

3.55pm Dan De Light

4.30pm Somewhere Secret

5.00pm Lexington Knight

5.35pm Widaad