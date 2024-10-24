George Butler was recently crowned champion at the British Trampolining Championships

Local lad George Butler was recently crowned champion at the British Trampolining Championships at Under-14s level.

The teenager won gold at the competition at Telford International Centre, and later picked up the bronze medal in the junior men’s finals the following day - an age group open to 16 and below.

He completed the double just a week later after winning gold in the English Championships at under-14s level at the same venue.

Butler has enjoyed the sport since he was just seven, first introduced to trampolining by his older brother, Nathan, while the pair also play for Wigan Rugby Union for their respective age groups.

The talented youngster trains at Jump UK Trampoline and Gymnastics club three times a week, and will compete in the upcoming National League Final in Derby before the North West Championships in Wigan later in November to round off the competitive year.

“I’m massively proud of him,” said his father, Lee. “Especially because two years ago, he had a double-compound fracture in his arm on a trampoline. So, to come back and achieve what he has done is absolutely fantastic.

“It didn’t knock his confidence. He had about 12 months off, and he’s come back and he’s doing really well.

“He’s really enjoying it and performing well. There’s loads of opportunities for him, so we’ll see where it goes!”

Trampoline has been an Olympic sport since 2000, when it debuted at the Sydney Games with men’s and women’s competitions. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics from July 14–30.