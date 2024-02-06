Martial arts club sharing eastern techniques to support children's mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Han Lon Eastern Concepts has recently opened its doors for children aged eight and above, promoting Chinese health exercises and breathing exercises, as well as incorporating the self defence and martial arts aspect.

February 5 marked the beginning of Children’s Mental Health Week, with The Young Dragons classes taking on a holistic approach through Yin and Yang methodology, which involves a soft and hard way of teaching.

Instructor Derek O’Hanlon has been working in the fields of personal and professional development and teaching and coaching martial and holistic arts since 1978, with Han Lon Eastern Concepts having been established more than 20 years ago.

He explained: “I've been in this martial arts game for quite a long time and it’s not until a couple of years ago really that I started teaching kids.

“I’ve taught a lot of adults and we’ve done courses for stress management, but as an older dad now, it’s amazing all the different pressures that kids are under, so it was something I thought I’d start working with.

“Taking my 10-year-old daughter to school, it was through talking to parents that I thought I would set up these classes.

“They are 45 minutes long with relaxation techniques, which the kids really enjoy.

“It’s something that’s a little bit different from other martial arts. We all have our different roles to play.

“It’s more of a holistic approach with the type of system that I teach. The feedback has been fantastic from the kids.

“The Chinese health exercises are called qigong. It’s like an inner health exercise with slow movements and breathing exercises.

“It promotes good energy and also helps your immune system which is something that we all need now.

“Since I’ve gotten older, I want to try and help people. You develop these skills over lots of years and I thought I want to help these kids who are struggling.

“Martial arts is more of a lifestyle choice and can affect your life in many different ways.

"Han Lon also means ‘Powerful Dragon’ and the Chinese New Year on Saturday, February 10, is the year of the Dragon.

"So hopefully it will be a lucky year for our school.”

There are classes from ages 8-11 and 11-14.