Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler the big winners as darts returns to Wigan's Robin Park

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen were two of the big stars in action at Robin Park this week

Michael van Gerwen returned to winning ways with a magnificent 8-4 victory against Dave Chisnall in Wednesday’s Players Championship 21 final in Wigan.

Van Gerwen put in a stellar display to overcome top seed Chisnall in a high-quality affair at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, averaging 106.67 to clinch his first ranking title of 2024.

The Dutch superstar – featuring in his first Players Championship final since March 2023 – delivered the goods to capture his first title since his triumph in January’s Dutch Darts Masters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chisnall established an early 2-1 lead in an eye-catching start to proceedings, as the pair traded ton-plus checkouts in back-to-back legs.

However, Van Gerwen then stole a march with a run of six unanswered legs – including a fabulous 158 checkout in leg eight – to move to the cusp of victory at 7-2.

Chisnall hit back with a brace of 13-dart legs to preserve his slender hopes, although Van Gerwen averted any threat of an improbable turnaround by pinning double eight to seal the deal.

“I think I played really well,” admitted the three-time World Champion, who was using new darts in Wigan this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My scoring power was there, and every time I had to put Dave under pressure, I was able to do it.

“I’m pleased with my performance.

"I’m using my new darts which are going really well, so everybody is a winner!

"I have underperformed in lots of these [ProTour events], so to be back on this tour and actually win one, it feels good.

“I’m not coming here just to take part.

"I want to win, I want to perform and I want to do the right things for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know there’s still a lot more to gain and a lot more to fight for, but for me, the most important thing is I always keep believing in my own ability.”

After opening his challenge with a hard-fought 6-4 success against Lee Cocks, Van Gerwen averaged 99 in sweeping aside Ryan Meikle and Karel Sedlacek.

This was followed by successive 6-3 wins against James Wade and Gian van Veen, while he dispatched another fellow Dutchman in the semi-finals, running out an emphatic 7-2 winner against Maik Kuivenhoven.

In Tuesday's action, Luke Littler extended his winning run to 12 matches after defying a brilliant fightback from Stephen Bunting to triumph in the Players Championship 20 final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littler was imperious in storming to victory at the World Series of Darts Finals on Sunday, and he extended his sensational winning run with a dramatic 8-7 victory against Bunting.

The 17-year-old was rarely troubled in progressing to the showpiece, but Bunting provided admirable resistance, recovering from 5-1 down to force a last-leg decider.

However, Littler held his nerve in a breathless finale, firing in a 13-dart hold to clinch his third Players Championship title of 2024, and a second PDC crown in the space of 48 hours.

“I think I’ve played really well today,” reflected Littler, fresh from capturing his ninth PDC title of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came here with lots of confidence after winning in Amsterdam.

"I couldn’t quite believe how well I played there.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself today. It’s probably the most fun I’ve had on the ProTour since the first one I won.”

Littler dominated a star-studded 128-player field to claim glory in the North West, kicking off his campaign with victories over Adam Gawlas, Jacques Labre and Andrew Gilding.

The teenage phenom averaged 104 to dispatch Kevin Doets 6-2 in the last 16, and he defeated world number one Luke Humphries by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, as both men averaged 101 in a qualitycontest.

Littler backed this up with a 7-2 demolition of top seed Chisnall in the last four, and he claimed the scalp of another St Helens star in Bunting, to walk away with thetitle.