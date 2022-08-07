Mixed Commonwealth Games fortunes for Harry Coppell and Emily Borthwick

The 26-year-old British champion cleared 5.50m at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

But Kurtis Marschall of Australia successfully defended his title with a clearance of 5.70m, with Adam Hague pipping into second Coppell by 5cm.

Harry Coppell celebrates his bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games

The top three finished well clear of the rest of the field.

Elsewhere, Coppell's partner Emily Borthwick had a disappointing outing in the high jump.

The 24-year-old, also from Wigan, finished 11th, with a best height of 1.76m - 5cm short of her qualifying mark.

Jamaica's Lamara Distin won with 1.95m.

Borthwick made her mark on the event though, with her manners impressing twitter user @TheChiantiKid2.

"The only high jumper to thank all of the officials and then spent ages posing for photos and autographs," read the tweet. "Great example of promoting the Sport. Need more like her"