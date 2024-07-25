Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape involved in hotel scrap ahead of UFC showdown

Tempers frayed as Muhammed Mokaev and Manel Kape came face to face in Manchester ahead of their showdown this weekend

Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev has been involved in a hotel scrap ahead of his big fight against Manel Kape at UFC Manchester this weekend.

The 23-year-old former Deanery and St John Rigby student had just conducted media duties on Wednesday evening at the Free Trade Hall when tempers between the two camps became frayed in the foyer.

Mokaev - who was born in Dagestan, before moving to Wigan as a refugee more than a decade ago - was later pictured with a deep cut on his forehead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to 'Instagram Stories', Kape uploaded the picture with the caption 'my bitch forever'.

In response, Mokaev posted a screenshot of Kape’s face with the caption 'Help'.

Kape then took to Twitter to expand on the situation, suggesting the incident had been all of Mokaev's doing - and containing a dig about his north-west upbringing.

"What kind of Muslim are you?" he wrote. "You gave me Salam asked to take a picture and then tried to punch me in the betrayal. I can see now you are not a child of the dagestao, because there are created men. You are just a poor bastard raised on a low income in Manchester without honour and principles. When I hit you in Vegas I went alone and I told you to be ready, I don't hit men with their guard down or distracted or on the back. I thought everything was solved, but now the carnage will continue... Shaytan!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, at the UFC media day, Kape boasted he would be too much of a step up in class for the unbeaten Mokaev.

“I’m going to try to make this quick because I have to put Mokaev in his place," he said. “In my opinion, this is too early for him, but we will see.

"It’s too early. There are levels to this game. He's never faced a championship calibre, and I see a lot of mistakes in his game...that’s why I say it’s too early for him.