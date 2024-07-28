Muhammad Mokaev downs Manel Kape in Manchester to extend unbeaten record in UFC

Muhammad Mokaev was too good for Manel Kape in Manchester, winning by unanimous points decision

Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev extended his undefeated record with a unanimous points decision victory over Manel Kape in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There had been plenty of bad blood in the lead-up to the fight, with a brawl in a Manchester hotel on media day, and the pair even went at each other in the octagon before the action got under way.

But the 23-year-old former Deanery and St John Rigby student - who was born in Dagestan before arriving in Wigan as a refugee more than a decade ago - had all the answers when it mattered.

Judges Derek Cleary and Darryl Ranson both saw it 29-28 in favour of Mokaev, with judge Anders Ohlsson going an even more emphatic 30-27.