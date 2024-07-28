Muhammad Mokaev downs Manel Kape in Manchester to extend unbeaten record in UFC
There had been plenty of bad blood in the lead-up to the fight, with a brawl in a Manchester hotel on media day, and the pair even went at each other in the octagon before the action got under way.
But the 23-year-old former Deanery and St John Rigby student - who was born in Dagestan before arriving in Wigan as a refugee more than a decade ago - had all the answers when it mattered.
Judges Derek Cleary and Darryl Ranson both saw it 29-28 in favour of Mokaev, with judge Anders Ohlsson going an even more emphatic 30-27.
The fight was the last of Mokaev’s current deal with the UFC, and he used his post-match interview to call for the powers-that-be to extend his tenure.
