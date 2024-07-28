Muhammad Mokaev downs Manel Kape in Manchester to extend unbeaten record in UFC

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Jul 2024, 02:58 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 02:58 BST
Muhammad Mokaev was too good for Manel Kape in Manchester, winning by unanimous points decisionMuhammad Mokaev was too good for Manel Kape in Manchester, winning by unanimous points decision
Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev extended his undefeated record with a unanimous points decision victory over Manel Kape in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There had been plenty of bad blood in the lead-up to the fight, with a brawl in a Manchester hotel on media day, and the pair even went at each other in the octagon before the action got under way.

But the 23-year-old former Deanery and St John Rigby student - who was born in Dagestan before arriving in Wigan as a refugee more than a decade ago - had all the answers when it mattered.

Judges Derek Cleary and Darryl Ranson both saw it 29-28 in favour of Mokaev, with judge Anders Ohlsson going an even more emphatic 30-27.

The fight was the last of Mokaev’s current deal with the UFC, and he used his post-match interview to call for the powers-that-be to extend his tenure.

