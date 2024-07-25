UFC and youth charity OnSide continue expansion with launch of third location in Wigan

Muhammad Mokaev and Tom Aspinall have both welcomed the UFC choosing Wigan for its newest partner centre

UFC has launched its third OnSide Youth Zone partnership here in Wigan.

The town is home to interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev, with the expansion of the OnSide program aiming to inspire the next generation.

And it's been selected to join the current martial arts-focused mentoring programs in South London (Croydon) and the Midlands (Wolverhampton).

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, is the UK's third UFC champion in its 30-year history.

He will visit the centre and speak to young people about growing up locally, before fulfilling his dreams through dedication and hard work.

“I grew up down the road and my journey led to me being a UFC world champion," said Aspinall. "MMA can open so many different doors for young people and I’m looking forward to helping OnSide with this great initiative. I hope I can inspire the kids to discover their own passions in life."

Mokaev, a childhood friend of Aspinall, utilised Wigan Youth Zone when he was younger, reaping the benefits from the initiative and showcasing the institute’s ability to inspire young people.

“I was one of the first members of Wigan Youth Zone," said Mokaev. "I had an amazing experience practising my wrestling and boxing and using the facilities in the centre. Mixed martial arts gives young people an outlet to channel their energy. This programme has the power to make a difference for young people in the area.”

OnSide CEO Jamie Masraff said: “We’re really excited to expand our partnership with UFC to a third Youth Zone. This programme has already made a huge impact in Croydon and Wolverhampton, enabling us to recruit trainers and amplify what we offer to young people.

"Tom and Mohammad are truly inspiring role models for young people in Wigan. Mohammad knows all about the impact Youth Zones and positive partnerships have on young lives, it will be fantastic to welcome him back.”

Wigan Youth Zone's head of operations Sikander Ali said: "UFC is hugely popular. We are really excited to bring this to the young people of Wigan. This will allow us to help young people navigate their emotions by channelling them into a positive outlet, while developing skills and discipline.

"It is inspiring to be involved with role models such as Tom Aspinall, a local lad who has achieved great success as a UFC champion, alongside Muhammad Mokaev, whose MMA journey began at Wigan Youth Zone when he got his first taste for wrestling with us. Tom and Muhammad inspire young people to see that they too can push through barriers and believe that anything is possible."

OnSide’s mission is ensure all young people aged 8-19 years old (or up to 25 with additional needs) have the opportunities to shine. The charity’s Youth Zones provide them with affordable access to high quality sports, arts and recreational facilities as well as guidance and support from trained and dedicated youth workers.

OnSide has 15 Youth Zones within its UK-wide network, which support over 55,000 young people each year.

UFC sessions at OnSide’s Wigan Youth Zone (Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU) , which opened in 2013, will run on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings.