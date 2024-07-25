Muhammad Mokaev knows he'll be fighting for Wigan - and the next generation - at UFC Manchester

Muhammad Mokaev puts his unbeaten record on the line this weekend

Muhammad Mokaev will have the support of family and friends from Wigan as he takes to the octagon in Manchester this weekend looking to close in on a UFC title shot.

The 23-year-old flyweight prospect, who was born in Dagestan but moved to Wigan as a childhood refugee, puts his unbeaten record on the line against Manel Kape.

And having learned to wrestle at Wigan Youth Zone just over a decade ago, he is desperate to show everyone just how far he's come.

"I'll have a few people coming over from Wigan on Saturday, family and friends,” he said. "It's amazing the support I have received from Wigan, especially with the Youth Zone where I started, and I believe they have started a community initiative there this week.

"I started in Wigan and I am now in the top 10 in the UFC, all thanks to that place. Hopefully more kids will be able to see what I did and get off the streets and do the same.

"If one kid can watch me on Saturday and be inspired to do the same, that's the dream, I hope so. We want to give kids something to do rather than knives and crime, and stuff like this.

"If you're healthy, and you have something in your life like training, it benefits your mind, your mentality. It doesn't matter if you are a professional athlete or you work in construction, you need to have that goal."

Kape, an Angolan-born Portuguese fighter, has been touted as Mokaev's toughest test to date - which doesn't faze the former Deanery and St John Rigby student one bit.

"Every time I fight, people say it's going to be my toughest test yet," he said. "The toughest test is always myself, to get inside the octagon in good shape, without getting sick.

"After that all the opponents are the same - two legs, two arms, one head. What's special about them? It's all about mentality.

"And this one has six defeats on his record, which shows the difference with me, who has none.

"I have always been active, I have always taken the toughest challenges in my division."

Mokaev has made no secret of the fact he feels he ought to have earned a title shot by now, but he is still waiting for his shot at the top of the bill.

"I think I'm ready for a title shot now, but it depends how I win on Saturday,” he added. “The UFC can do what they want. It’s not about the rankings. When I came to the UFC, I was thinking it’s all about beating ranked guys and it’s not about that. It’s about what they want to sell as a champion.

“If it’s an exciting fight as people want to see, I think everybody is going to talk about how I deserve this. I think I deserve even earlier, but whatever yeah. It doesn’t matter when to fight them, I have to fight them all anyway."

He also had a strong message of support for close pal Tom Aspinall, a former training partner, as he defends his interim world heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes.