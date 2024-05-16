Tommy Billington is following in the footsteps of his very famous uncle, the original 'Dynamite Kid' Tom Billington

The world of professional wrestling has its newest superstar - a young lad from Wigan with a very familiar name!

And if fans were watching 'Dynamite Kid' Tommy Billington's debut on All Elite Wrestling - the major rival for WWF/WWE - thinking they were seeing double, it was for very reason.

Because Golborne-born Tommy has inherited the nickname from his famous uncle, the original 'Dynamite Kid' Tom Billington - who was one half of the famous ‘British Bulldogs’, alongside cousin Davey Boy Smith.

And 23-year-old Tommy quickly showed he has got to where he is on merit, with a sparkling performance in a fast-paced entertaining match against established star Dax Harwood.

Indeed, Harwood was so impressed with his opponent that, even after securing a narrow victory with a slingshot powerbomb, he left Billington alone in the ring so the live audience could show their appreciation.

Among the impressed fans watching on television was none other than Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart – ‘the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be’ – who is related to the Billington and Smith families through marriage.

And Tommy later posted a picture of him watching the bout with Bret, to gain some valuable feedback!

Billed as being from 'Wigan, England’, Billington junior certainly impressed the fans of AEW – the promotion controlled by Fulham FC owner Tony Khan – who took to social media to confirm that they had seen something very special.

Bill Atkinson (@shadowswalk) tweeted: "Tommy Billington is doing his uncle proud! That was a pretty good match. Pretty killer to see Tommy bringing up some Owen Hart moves. He is only going to get better. Definitely watching his career."

Tim Bowman (@timbowmanmedia) posted: "Dax Harwood and Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington had a really good match on this past #AEWCollision. I didn’t realise the original Dynamite Kid’s nephew wrestled. He looked exactly like his uncle and was pretty good too. It was a cool match that was totally unexpected."

Trecia Phill-McKenzie (@PhillTrecia) tweeted: "@DaxFTR and #tommybillington killed it! It’s crazy how much he looks like his uncle. It was kinda scary."

Kid Thomson (@Onemanmade) posted: "Thoughts on Tommy Billington vs Dax? Me personally I thought it was incredible, what an amazing debut on the big stage."

Ian | Pro Wrestling Books (@prowres_books) tweeted: "Good morning @TonyKhan, please ensure you sign Tommy Billington ASAP. This is not a nostalgia act, this guy has IT. Get him in. Got all the tools."

Alex pav (@apav97) posted: "Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington was great on #AEWCollision."

Danny (@dajosc11) tweeted: "Watched Collision. Tommy Billington is like an AI re-creation of his uncle. Did AWESOME. Passed the audition with flying colours."

SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) posted: "Good showing from Tommy Billington! Tough being a second generation star, especially when the shadow you're standing in is that of one of the most absurdly gifted physical talents wrestling has ever seen."

Michael (@SecretAvenger22) tweeted: "Tommy Billington's uncanny resemblance to his uncle is eerie. He just needs to bulk up a tad, but other than that he's got it. #AEWCollision."

Markout Mountain (@MarkoutMountain) posted: "Very much looking forward to seeing more of Tommy Billington. Dude has some grit."

George! (@GeorgeBliiiiiii) tweeted: "I wanna see Tommy Billington everywhere. That dude was SCARY similar to his uncle right down to the little things like even just the adjusting of his trunks. Good s**t with Dax in the ring. Kid's gonna be a star if he sticks with it."

Jamie Hickman (@SirJamieH) posted: "Tommy Billington was mighty impressive #AEWCollision."

Carl (@deadeditors_) tweeted: "I would like to see Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington do some more AEW/ROH shows in future. While being green, he still looked very impressive against Dax Harwood. He has his uncle's mannerisms, but made sure to adapt into a more modern style. He gets it."

Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) posted: "Tommy Billington definitely impressed me with his wrestling on Collision, reminded me so much of his late uncle Dynamite Kid. Would love to have him back in AEW, considering he's only 23 years old!"

Radical Gaeaist (@blackcrushhh) tweeted: "Oh my god Tommy Billington rules."

Chance the Scrapper (@DrewEveryday) posted: "Of all the legacy kids I've seen wrestle since Randy Orton, (excluding the horsemen daughters) Tommy Billington is head and shoulders the best of the bunch. That kid belongs on TV #AEWCollision."

Jeffery Ade (@Ade780) tweeted: "Congratulations to the ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington (@Billingtons22) made his @AEW debut in Vancouver. Well deserved, such a great person. Hardworking, respectful individual. I can’t say enough great things about the kid, well deserved."

AxBloodTheory (@SmashingCrumpet) posted: "Tommy Billington with a very impressive debut on #AEWCollision. Been a fan since I first saw him and his brother teaming up in Defiant Wrestling 5 years ago. Whether he gets signed from this or not, it's got to be onwards and upwards for the kid."

Matthew Allen (@mashandthetimes) tweeted: "Dynamite Kid is my favourite wrestler ever. Changed the game. To see his nephew Tommy on @AEW is great!"

Stu (@CerealKillerStu) posted: "VERY curious to see Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington here too - saw the poster and thought someone had made a mock-up using THE Dynamite Kid. He looks so much like his Uncle it's actually scary. #AEWCollision."

Tommy’s uncle Tom died in December 2018 at home in Wigan on his 60th birthday.

He became a worldwide wrestling star in the 1980s, when he and cousin Davey Boy were among the top tag teams in the world.

Sadly, he was left wheelchair bound following his career, losing the feeling in his left leg, and had been battling a number of health issues in his later years.

Dynamite, who with Davey Boy held the WWF world tag team championship belts from April 1986 until January 1987, was a pioneer of the high-flying style of wrestling, which he mixed with pure technical ability.