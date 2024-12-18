Pemberton’s Black Scorpion Karate CIC champions safeguarding excellence

Black Scorpion Karate CIC, based at Pemberton Business Centre, is proud to announce its successful attainment of the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts “mark.”

As Wigan’s Believe Sports Club of the Year 2024, the club not only demonstrates its unwavering commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment but also its paramount dedication to child safety. This ensures parents can trust that their children are in safe hands, fostering a sense of reassurance and confidence.

By achieving the Safeguarding Code, Black Scorpion Karate CIC reinforces its dedication to maintaining high safeguarding standards and its duty of care to the local community.

The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts, developed in consultation with Sport England, allows parents to choose clubs that prioritise safety and well-being confidently.

Black Scorpion Karate CIC winning the Club of The Year Award at the Believe Sports Awards

Sensei Paul Selby, the club’s Chief Instructor and a 4th Dan Black Belt shared: “Attaining the Safeguarding Code mark highlights our commitment to creating a secure and nurturing environment for every student. As an operational police officer, I bring professional safeguarding expertise to our club to ensure the highest standards of care.”

Sue Harrison, Stakeholder Marketing at the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts, commented: “We are delighted to see clubs like Black Scorpion Karate CIC attain the Safeguarding Code mark. Parents can rest assured that clubs displaying this mark are committed to safeguarding their children.”

Black Scorpion Karate CIC, which operates venues in Wigan, Rainhill, and St. Helens, provides Shotokan karate training for students aged four and up.

The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts, funded by the National Lottery, has been adopted by over 1,300 clubs since its launch in 2018. To learn more, visit www.safeguardingcode.com