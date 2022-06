The 24-year-old cleared 1.87m in Geneva, and came agonisingly close to surpassing the next height of 1.90m.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Ukraine 's Kateryna Tabashnyk was the only jumper to clear 1.90m, but Borthwick was in good spirits after.

"1.87 here in Geneva," she tweeted. "And some super close attempts at 1.90! Feels good to be back!!! I didn’t think this was possible a few weeks ago, but I’m so lucky to have some really special people in my life. Next up, Turku."