Standish man receives England squash call

Paul McDonald from Standish will be aiming to make a racket when he reports from England duty

Wigan’s Paul McDonald has been selected to represent his country in the forthcoming home internationals this summer.

Paul, a senior site manager from Standish, was in a build sales meeting when he received the prestigious call to play for England against Wales at the Cardiff National Squash Centre in May.

In addition to excelling at his day job with Bellway, Paul is also an accomplished sportsperson – he has played squash for more than 27 years, many of those years at a competitive level and currently plays three times a week at Wigan Sports Club.

Taking part in Masters (over 40s) tournaments all over England has gained valuable ranking points for Paul, all of which contribute towards England selection.

He most recently won the Midlands Masters tournament and got to the final of the British Nationals in London and will compete in the British Open in June.

It is the first time Paul has been called up to represent his country and he is delighted to finally play for England.

He said: “I love playing squash, it’s a fast, energetic game, a great way to keep fit and a really good way to de-stress after a day at work. I also enjoy the social side, travelling to matches, meeting new people and competing.

“Getting the call to represent England was a dream come true and I can’t believe I was in a meeting at head office when it came through – I immediately accepted! It takes years of practice, dedication and a commitment to coaching, physical fitness and daily nutrition to get to this level and I’m so pleased that I’m finally able to represent England on the national stage.”

Managing Director at Bellway (Manchester), Mathew McAdam said: "In addition to being a great construction professional, Paul is an amazing squash player and we are all very proud. We wish him all the best for his first appearance for England.”

Paul is currently overseeing build at Bellway’s Euxton Heights development in Chorley.

Bellway’s Manchester division is currently developing at select locations across the North West including Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

