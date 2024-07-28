Tom Aspinall dismantles Curtis Blaydes inside a minute to set up UFC unified title shot

Tom Aspinall took exactly one minute to put away Curtis Blaydes in Manchester

Tom Aspinall took exactly 60 seconds to put away Curtis Blaydes in Manchester – and earn a shot at the unified UFC heavyweight championship.

The 31-year-old from Atherton – who trains at Robin Park – exorcised the demons of a defeat to the American two years ago, when he sustained a serious knee injury inside 15 seconds of the contest at London’s O2 Arena.

But in his native north west, Aspinall retained his interim title, which he won last November against Sergei Pavlovich at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspinall took that fight at a week’s notice, after the heavyweight title match-up between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was postponed when the former suffered a pectoral injury in training.

And while the fight has yet to be rearranged, UFC chief Dana White promised on Friday that Aspinall would face the winner to unify the title – should he defeat Blaydes.

And the manner in which he won will only have reinforced the belief that he more than deserves his shot.

Right from the off, Aspinall looked faster and sharper than Blaydes – rated the No.4 heavyweight on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after decking his opponent with a left-right combination, Aspinall unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches to his grounded foe, with referee Marc Goddard having to step in to prevent lasting damage.

In his post-fight interview, Aspinall also sent out a warning to Jones, who is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time.