Tom Aspinall dismantles Curtis Blaydes inside a minute to set up UFC unified title shot
The 31-year-old from Atherton – who trains at Robin Park – exorcised the demons of a defeat to the American two years ago, when he sustained a serious knee injury inside 15 seconds of the contest at London’s O2 Arena.
But in his native north west, Aspinall retained his interim title, which he won last November against Sergei Pavlovich at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Aspinall took that fight at a week’s notice, after the heavyweight title match-up between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was postponed when the former suffered a pectoral injury in training.
And while the fight has yet to be rearranged, UFC chief Dana White promised on Friday that Aspinall would face the winner to unify the title – should he defeat Blaydes.
And the manner in which he won will only have reinforced the belief that he more than deserves his shot.
Right from the off, Aspinall looked faster and sharper than Blaydes – rated the No.4 heavyweight on the planet.
And after decking his opponent with a left-right combination, Aspinall unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches to his grounded foe, with referee Marc Goddard having to step in to prevent lasting damage.
In his post-fight interview, Aspinall also sent out a warning to Jones, who is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time.
“Hello Jon, I have nothing against you personally,” said Aspinall. “But I just think I’m better than you, and I know I can beat you in a fight...so I’m coming for it.”
