Tom Aspinall has 'unfinished business' with only blemish on his copybook

Tom Aspinall has made a perfect recovery after blowing his knee out against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022

Atherton-born Aspinall is still on top of the world after becoming the interim heavyweight champion by destroying Sergei Pavlovich inside 69 seconds in New York City last November.

He took the fight at less than a fortnight's notice after the scheduled blockbuster main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was sensationally scrapped when Jones suffered a serious injury in training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite making the most of his big chance, Aspinall has been frustrated in his attempts to secure a shot at either Jones or Miocic, with UFC chief Dana determined the duo will still face off as planned at the first available opportunity.

Aspinall has made a spectacular recovery from a serious injury of his own, when his knee gave way in the opening 15 seconds of his main event against perennial contender Curtis Blaydes in London back in July 2022.

That led to Blaydes technically securing a 'W' in the record books, but the American himself doesn't count it as a 'proper' victory.

“I don’t even brag about that win,” said Blaydes. “I don’t tell people: ‘Oh, I beat Aspinall!’ I don’t really. That’s not how I feel about it. It’s not one of those I can brag about. I’d like to get a braggable win though. I would like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had it gone the other way, I wouldn’t respect him if he was bragging that he beat me. I’m like: ‘You didn’t beat me, I got injured,’ and that’s how I view it. I know it’s a win for me and a loss for him, but it can be beneath the numbers...I view it as an incomplete.”

Blaydes also admits he 'feels for' Aspinall as he waits in limbo for his chance to become top dog in the division.

“That’s just the nature of the beast,” said Blaydes. “It’s a business. We get it. Jones versus Miocic right now, without either of them having another potential loss, is the biggest heavyweight fight of the century. It really is.

"The UFC’s going to do everything to preserve that. I get it. That’s how the business grows. It’s good for the UFC overall. The more money they make, the more money everybody makes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Aspinall understands, that’s why he stopped asking. He understands this is just business.

"It’s not that they don’t believe he’s a good match-up for Jon. It’s that he’s not going to get as many pay-per-view buys as Stipe. That’s just what it is. I get it. I feel for him.”

With Miocic approaching 42 years of age, there is a feeling among some fight fans that Jones - widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time - is happy to avoid Aspinall, who is still only 30.

Blaydes, though, does not believe that is the case.

“Jon’s not scared of nobody,” Blaydes told told MMA Fighting. “He’s not scared of Aspinall. He’s going after Stipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad