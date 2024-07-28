Tom Aspinall makes 'messy' admission after stunning 60-second destruction of Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall celebrates in the octagon after his quickfire stopping of Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall insisted his stunning one-minute dismantling of Curtis Blaydes in Manchester - to retain his UFC interim world heavyweight title - was 'a bit messy, to be honest'.

The 31-year-old from Atherton – who trains at Robin Park – made light work of his No.4-ranked opponent, after catching him with a left-right combination.

With Aspinall raining shots on his grounded and defenceless opponent, referee Marc Goddard had no alternative but to jump in and call it off.

In doing so, Aspinall exorcised the demons of a defeat to the American two years ago, when he sustained a serious knee injury inside 15 seconds of the contest at London’s O2 Arena

But was the main man pleased with his night's work?

"The performance was a bit messy, to be honest," he admitted. "If I hit anybody clean, they're going over...that's what's going on, and there's no arguments about that...it's proven.

"Curtis was actually a lot slower than I thought, but he had really long arms. A few of his punches that I thought were going to miss actually got me.

"But we were both finding our range as the fight kind of progressed, I managed to catch him with one and it was over. I have good timing, that's what it is. If any heavyweight hits you full in the face, you're probably going over.

"I hit fast and I hit accurately. I make my opponents twitch before I hit them, so they don't see the punches. I don't think I'm some crazy power puncher, but if I hit you, you're definitely going to sleep.

"I'm the best finisher in the UFC. If I smell blood, that's it, you're done."

Aspinall also reacted with incredulity when it was suggested in the post-fight press conference that the referee had been too quick to call it a night.

"Mate, what kind of idiot is saying that?" he replied. "I dropped him with a one-two, he's face down on the canvas, I've got 250lbs on his back, and I'm landing seven or eight unanswered shots.

"Like, where is he going to go? Where is Curtis Blaydes going to go after that? There's only one place he's going to go, and that's to sleep.

"So are we going to let it get to that point? Or are we going to be serious about fighters' safety? Because I don't want it to get to that point.

"He is unable to intelligently defend himself, and it as stopped at that right time...great refereeing from Marc Goddard."

Immediately after the fight, Aspinall had grabbed the ring mic and spoke to his fellow Greater Mancunians who had almost taken the roof off the Co-op Live when he had emerged from the dressing rooms to the strains of Oasis hit ‘Supersonic’.

