Tom Aspinall reveals first thing he'll do now he is world champion!
Taking his wife and children away for a well-deserved – and long overdue – holiday!
The 30-year-old from Atherton is still basking in the glory of his big win over Sergei Pavlovich in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
No-one was more surprised at the turn of events than Aspinall, who took the fight on two-and-a-half week's notice - and should have been somewhere else!
"I was nearly on vacation," he laughed.
"We have a holiday home in Wales, a nice little place within driving distance.
"I just go there with the family sometimes, and we had a little trip planned there.
"Obviously I didn't make it, and it's another one I've missed!
"I'm the worst vacation guy ever, I never seem to make it.
"My wife wasn't that happy but she's used to it by now.
"And if I didn't have her, I wouldn't have anything.
"That's some of your biggest issues really, your close circle, they all have to be on board, and I'm very, very lucky in that regard."
Aspinall admits he has plenty of 'making up' to do to wife Justynagro - who is of Polish descent, like Tom’s mum - and their offspring.
"They deserve everything," he added.
"I've been away so much, with fighting and training and travelling, I've just not been at home.
"I need to spend some time with them and make it up to them."