Tom Aspinall reveals his preparation for world title fight was even crazier than first thought

Tom Aspinall has revealed his preparation for becoming only the UK's third ever UFC world champion was even more haphazard than anyone thought.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old from Atherton became interim heavyweight champion on Saturday night by stopping Sergei Pavlovich in just 69 seconds at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He'd taken the fight at two-and-a-half weeks' notice, but even that only tells part of a quite extraordinary story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Aspinall can't believe he has just become the UFC champ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can tell people this now," he said. "I basically didn't have any training camp at all.

"I wasn't really in the best shape. Three or four days before I got the call, I pulled my back really bad.

"I could barely even move. It's still bad.

"I've been having massages, seeing the chiropractor, getting in the ice bath, getting in the jacuzzi, and all the rest of it.

"To be honest, I'll have to get it treated properly when I get home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't even have a visa as well, so it has been some three weeks, it's been absolutely insane."

Given his lack of preparation for a fight against an opponent he last week labelled 'the most dangerous man in UFC', Aspinall admits he was having second thoughts in the dressing room beforehand.

When asked whether he ever considered what he was doing was 'dumb', Aspinall replied: "Yes.

"That was my exact thoughts when I was sitting in the locker room, waiting to come out.

"I was thinking: What am I doing?

"But to be honest, I get this a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Too many people in the game, I think, and in life in general - and I'm not trying to be a philosopher - hide away from fear.

"They try to act like they're not scared.

"I openly admit that I'm scared, and I'm going to do it anyway, and that's when I'm at my best.

"Sergei whacked me with the overhand right, and my mouthpiece started to come out, that's when I do my best work., when a big, scary guy is coming at me like that.