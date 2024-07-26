UFC: Tom Aspinall given huge Jon Jones incentive ahead of Curtis Blaydes test - 'Absolutely'

Tom Aspinall wants to unify the UFC heavyweight title as soon as possible

Tom Aspinall has the added incentive of a unification UFC heavyweight title fight up for grabs - if he comes through this weekend's blockbuster against Curtis Blaydes in Manchester.

So says UFC chief Dana White, who confirmed the winner of Aspinall's interim title defence against Blaydes will face the winner of the long-awaited - and delayed - showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic for the main belt.

At the final press conference ahead of Saturday's Manchester card, White was asked whether Aspinall would finally get his shot at the unified title if he were to get the better of Blaydes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Absolutely," replied White, who was also asked whether Wembley Stadium was on his radar for future returns to the UK in the near future.

"We've broken the gate record here, and the main and the co-main event are both British," White added.

"I know some fans want us to go to Wembley, but I'm a big fan of arena shows, I think the atmosphere is much better."

Aspinall himself is taking nothing for granted, and is giving Blaydes every ounce of respect ahead of their rematch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blaydes holds a victory - of sorts - over Aspinall from their previous meeting, when Aspinall blew out a knee inside 15 seconds, which sidelined him for 12 months.

The Brit is desperate for redemption - but is keeping his feet on the ground.

"This is the fight between the two best heavyweights in the world, me and this guy, he is legit," he said. "The guy's good everywhere, I'm not underestimating this guy, he's very good."

Aspinall admits he is hoping to invoke the spirit of Michael Bisping, who became the UK's first UFC champion when he KO'd Luke Rockhold in 2016.