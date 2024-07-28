We can't hold back 'absolutely, positively special' Tom Aspinall any more, admits UFC chief Dana White

Tom Aspinall is desperate to unify the UFC heavyweight title as quickly as possible

Tom Aspinall cannot and will not have to wait for his chance to unify the UFC heavyweight division after his latest sparkling performance in Manchester.

So says UFC chief Dana White after watching the 31-year-old from Atherton - who trains at Robin Park - knocked out Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes in exactly 60 seconds at the Co-op Live to retain his interim title.

Aspinall was forced to take the fight after being frustrated in his attempts to coax world champion Jon Jones into the octagon for the fight the world wants to see.

Jones will instead face Stipe Miocic - as was originally the plan last November, before an injury to the former allowed Aspinall to step up at a week's notice and KO Sergei Pavlovich in New York City for the interim title.

But as to what happens after that?

"There's no doubt whoever wins the fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic...it's a great fight for Tom Aspinall," said White. "Whatever's going to happen when they fight is going to happen, and then we'll go from there.

"But as fans we can all say: 'Ooh, that's a fun fight', no matter who wins.

"Tom's different...the way that guy moves, the size, the speed, the explosiveness, the power, the 100 per cent finish rate...he's a bad boy. He is special, he is absolutely, positively special...and we expect big things from him."

Aspinall is in such good shape that fellow British UFC icon Michael Bisping believes he has the potential to dominate the division for years to come - and possibly even be the greatest of all time.

"To put that on him right now...he obviously has the ability to dominate the heavyweight division," considered White. "What he did to Curtis Blaydes...let's be honest, Curtis Blaydes is not a guy you walk right through.

"Tom Aspinall walked through him as if he was nothing, and there's no doubting the fact the guy has the talent.

"But when you start to already talk about being the best MMA fighter of all time...I mean, you know how I feel about Jon Jones... You have some big shoes to fill and a lot of guys to wreck before you even talk about being in Jon Jones' universe, in my opinion."

And while White would love to see Aspinall face the winner of Jones-Miocic, the possibility of either or perhaps both retiring after the contest - they are 37 and 41 years old respectively - is very real.

"Listen, Jon Jones is no dummy, he has a very high fight IQ," added White. "He knows what Tom Aspinall's got and what he's about.

"We're going to have to wait and see what happens with his fight first, and where his head's at - or Stipe's if he wins. Let's see what they want to do, maybe the winner will decide to retire.