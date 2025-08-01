Wigan Harriers celebrate double track triumph
The club’s young athletes delivered a string of strong performances across both leagues, capping off a season that will be remembered for its grit, determination and team spirit.
At Trafford, the final Upper YDL match saw Harriers finish third on the day, securing fourth place overall in the Premier League standings.
This was the club’s first season back in the top flight after a decade away - and they’ve proven they belong, successfully holding their place among the country’s elite junior athletics clubs.
Meanwhile, the Lower YDL squad made their mark at Macclesfield, storming to a win on the day and overall second-place finish that sealed promotion to Division One.
The result reflects the depth of talent across the club’s younger age groups and sets the stage for even greater challenges next season.
John Hewitt, team manager for Wigan Harriers, praised the athletes, coaches, and families who have supported the club throughout the campaign.
“This season has been a true team effort," he said. "From first-time competitors to seasoned athletes, everyone has played a part in our success.
"Staying in the Premier League and earning promotion in the Lower YDL shows the strength of our club and the commitment of our community.”
The club’s achievements come amid growing interest in athletics across the borough, with Harriers continuing to provide opportunities for young people to train, compete, and thrive.
With the track season drawing to a close, attention now turns to building on this momentum.
