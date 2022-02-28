Wigan jockey not scared of huge step up

The 23-year-old from Swinley was appointed understudy to Murphy for Sheikh Fahad's organisation in August 2020.

He'll step up during Murphy's 14-month suspension, which was imposed for Covid-19 regulation breaches and failing two on-track breath tests.

Wigan's Cieren Fallon

"Please God it can hopefully be onwards and upwards from now on.

"It's a big step forward from being second jockey to first jockey.

"But I've had two Group Ones and a Group One at Royal Ascot so I don't really feel the pressure.

"I've been with Qatar for a number of years and I've ridden plenty of winners.

"I know how the system works. Sheikh Fahad and David Redvers (racing manager) have got plenty of belief in me and that's a big feather in my cap.

"They've got all the confidence in the world to back me and it means a lot for them to put me in this sort of position.

"Look, Oisin is going to be there with me supporting me, helping me with anything I need and is only a phone call away.

"He's going in galloping Qatar horses as well so he's still a big player and part of the team."

Fallon played rugby league for Shevington Sharks, and football for Standish Strikers, as a junior.

And despite having a famous jockey - dad Kieren is a six-time champion jockey - he only switched to racing late on.

Fallon jnr bagged his first winner as Qatar Racing's No.1 rider last Thursday at Southwell with Criollo making it two wins from three starts.

And on Saturday he went even better by lowering the 10-furlong course record on board Alenquer in the G3 Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield Park.

“That was straightforward," said Fallon. "Alenquer jumped well and was able to get a nice position up there.

"This is a tight track and I did not want it to be a sprint at the end.

“As you saw coming around the home bend, he was so unorganised and was running out a bit, but he found his feet in the straight and won like a good horse."