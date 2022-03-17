Wiganer Grundy ready to leave it all out there on UFC supercard

The 35-year-old Wiganer - who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - faces Makwan Amirkhani at London’s O2 Arena.

It's the last fight on his first contract with the promotion, which means he'll be leaving everything in the Octagon in search of a new deal.

Mike Grundy

“I want to get out there and I want to make a statement, especially on this show,” said Grundy, who has been restricted to only three bouts since his debut in 2019 due to injuries and bad luck.

“Obviously, it's in London, it's the last fight on my first contract. I'm coming off a two-fight losing streak and I suppose I've gotta fight to keep my job a little bit, as well."

Grundy also has an added, hugely poignant, reason to put on a performance.

"This is gonna be a very special fight," he explained. "My dad was diagnosed with a lung disease and it's terminal.

"I don't know if this is gonna be the last time he's gonna see me fight, so I'm fighting for him, really.

"I'm fighting to make a statement and make a new memory for my family, and that's what it's about this time.

"It's not even about keeping my job, it's about fighting for him.

“We don't know how far he's gone right now, but he is terminal, and right now we're trying to raise money for him to get his bucket list done - all the things he wants to do and things like that.

“So we're concentrating on making new memories, and March 19 is gonna be a great memory for me and my family, for me to get on that mic and tell my dad what he means to me after the win.”

Dave Grundy introduced wrestling to Mike and his other four children - one of whom has recently qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Mike in turn has handed on the baton to his own 17-year-old son, Jack, who is two fights into his amateur MMA career.

“Me and my family have done combat sports all our lives,” he added on UFC.com. “We all live the life - it's just what we do and what we've always done.

"It's not even about the money, really. Obviously I need money to live and to support my family, but it's not about the money.

"It's about creating something great and showing my kids that if you believe in yourself and really work hard and put your life into it, then you'll come out on top.”

Grundy is one of three Wiganers on the supercard.

Tom Aspinall is to headline the event against Alexander Volkov.

The Russian will represent the biggest test so far for 28-year-old Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, and has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan - the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Grundy.

Muhammad Mokaev will also be making his debut with the promotion.