Wigan's UFC hero promises 'danger' on the biggest stage

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan - the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Mike Grundy, who is also fighting on the bill.

Russian Alexander Volkov - a top-five heavyweight - will provide the stiffest test yet of the credentials of Aspinall, who has a 4-0 record in UFC.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall, though, says it'll be all about him on the big night.

"I'm aware of how good this guy is and how big an event this is," Aspinall told BT Sport, who will screen the event. "My goal is just that, I'm not thinking about anything else.

"He's a 6ft 8, rangy Russian, great kicks, great takedown defence, really underrated on the ground as well, done five rounds 70,000 times.

"I've never done it so he has all kinds of advantages on me.

"But I'm a dangerous man - I need to hit you once and that's it.

"I don't just need to punch you, I can do a whole load of things to finish the fight that nobody has ever seen before. That's a massive advantage."

The fight is still not 100 per cent certain to take place, with a question mark hanging over the participation of the Russian given the current situation in Ukraine.

Despite the possibility of a last-minute change of opponent, Aspinall is not allowing his focus to switch.

"Would it really be a Tom Aspinall fight without any drama, without any changes?" added Aspinall.

"Basically every fight I've ever had, I've had some kind of opponent switch.

"Even this one, it wasn't always supposed to be Volkov. What can you do? You've got to roll with the punches.

"Hopefully he will make it, I personally don't have control about what is going on in the world, the UFC don't, Volkov doesn't.

"If there's a change, we'll go with that as well."

Aspinall's pal Grundy – who won a bronze medalist in wrestling at the 2014 Commonwealth Games – will face Iranian Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight encounter.

Grundy was scheduled to face Amirkhani in March last year, only for the whole event to fall foul of Covid.

He’s aiming for a big win to kickstart his career after defeats in his last two fights.

And there'll be a third Wigan interest at the O2 Arena with Muhammad Mokaev making his eagerly-awaited UFC debut.

The 21-year-old – who is originally from the Russian Republic of Dagestan, but moved to Wigan as a 12-year-old refugee – is the youngest fighter on the UFC roster.

With a professional record of six wins from six contests, the former Deanery and St John Rigby student will face American Cody Durden in a flyweight clash.