Wiganer targets UFC 'make or break'

Mike Grundy

The 34-year-old has lost his last two fights after winning on his debut with the global federation.

And ahead of his clash with Makwan Amirkhani - who has won six of his 11 bouts - Grundy knows he needs to come up with a good performance on home soil.

“My back’s a little bit against the wall,” said Grundy, who won a bronze medal for wrestling in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“The fights that I’ve had and I’ve lost, they’ve both been close – especially the last one.

“That was a close split decision. It could have gone either way. It was just a close fight, but I came out on the losing end of the stick.

“I still feel there’s so much more to give from me. Definitely I feel there’s a lot more to give.

“And I’m hoping that’s the way it’s going to be when I’m under pressure and my back’s against the wall and I’m fighting Makwan.

“I think maybe that’s my time to shine, and usually when I’m put under a bit of pressure, I can still perform.”

Grundy and Amirkhani had been pencilled in to collide in London last year, only for the pandemic to put paid to the event.

“We’re both kind of fighting for our jobs really, and that’s what’s going to make the fight interesting,” Grundy told MMA Junkie.

“I think we’re both going to train as hard as we possibly can and we’re both going to bring it to the fight and it’s going to be an entertaining fight on the night – possibly the ‘Fight of the Night.’

“So we’re both fighting for our life. Anyone in the featherweight division, I’m confident in the wrestling and grappling department.

“I think at some point he’s going to try and take me down, but that’ll be his mistake because it’s going to get him more tired.

“I’m going to tire him and I’m going to finish him within the second round.”