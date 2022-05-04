Wiganer to again headline UFC London

The 29-year-old will face off against American Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes, with the winner being primed for a title shot.

Having made light work of Russian Alexander Volkov at the promotion's March Supercard - winning via first-round KO - Aspinall moved up to No.6 in the heavyweight rankings.

Tom Aspinall

Victory over No.4 rated Blaydes would see him leapfrog his rival - but it will be his toughest test yet.

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan - the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Mike Grundy.

He'll once again be joined on the bill by a host of British talent - including fellow Wiganer Muhammad Mokaev.

The 21-year-old former Deanery High School student will go up against LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) champion Charles Johnson.

Liverpool fighter Darren Till - also a member of Team Kaobon - has also been confirmed to fight Jack Hermansson, with Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Paul Craig hotly tipped to feature.