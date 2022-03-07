Aspinall is due to fight Russian Alexander Volkov in the main event on March 19.

But in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine - and flights in and out of Russia problematic, given the flight and airspace restrictions - Volkov's participation appears to be in doubt.

Tom Aspinall

Volkov is one of five Russians on the card, and UFC chief White is expecting travel issues.

"Yeah, you know, it’s obviously gonna cause problems," he told Barstool Sports. "But we’ll figure it out."

That plan could well involve an alternative opponent being lined up, which would obviously hamper Aspinall's preparation.