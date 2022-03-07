Wiganer's UFC headline fight in doubt
Dana White insists any issues affecting this month's UFC Supercard in London - including Wiganer Tom Aspinall's headline fight - will be 'figured out'.
Aspinall is due to fight Russian Alexander Volkov in the main event on March 19.
But in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine - and flights in and out of Russia problematic, given the flight and airspace restrictions - Volkov's participation appears to be in doubt.
Volkov is one of five Russians on the card, and UFC chief White is expecting travel issues.
"Yeah, you know, it’s obviously gonna cause problems," he told Barstool Sports. "But we’ll figure it out."
That plan could well involve an alternative opponent being lined up, which would obviously hamper Aspinall's preparation.
Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan - the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Mike Grundy, who is also on the bill.