Wigan's Cieren Fallon aiming for a flying start

The 24-year-old - son of racing legend Kieran- became the first jockey in over 30 years to be crowned champion apprentice in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and he enjoyed another fine campaign last year, tasting Group One glory at Royal Ascot on Oxted.

And he is due to ride the James Ferguson-trained Mise En Scene in Sunday’s feature, who he feels will head to the Rowley Mile with a fine chance.

Mise En Scene, winning at Haydock under Oisin Murphy last July

He said: “This is my second ever ride in a Classic so I’m really looking forward to it, and my first one actually came in the same race two years ago, when I was an apprentice.

"It was a lucky race for my dad and it’s a huge race to ride in, it’s one of the five Classics in England, and it’s the race everyone wants to win to kick-start their season.

"I’m very lucky to be sat on a filly with a chance. She did nothing wrong in her first two starts, winning on debut at Haydock and then winning a Group Three race at Goodwood.

"We then stepped her up into Group One company in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket and she ran a great race to finish fourth.

“I rode her that day and she just got caught out a little bit going into the dip. She flew home after that, and it’s something I’m keen to build on and learn from this time.

"She’s done really well over the winter and looks really great and James (Ferguson) has done a fantastic job with her.

“The favourite Inspiral coming out of the race really opens it up and there are some fantastic horses lining up so it should be a really good race.

"My family are coming down to watch and it would mean a lot if I could win for Sheikh Fahad and the whole team. They’ve put their faith in me this year so to repay them with a Classic winner would be a dream come true.”

Fallon recorded a career best tally of 86 winners in the saddle last season and, after taking the opportunity to recharge his batteries over the winter – which included a hearty Christmas dinner in Wigan – he revealed he is aiming to better that total this time around.

He said: “I stayed in England this winter, mainly helping out Mr Haggas and race riding the odd day, and I also had the chance to have a couple of breaks to refresh and recharge my batteries without overdoing it. I sneaked back to Wigan for Christmas too, which was good!

“Last year was really good with a career best tally and a Royal Ascot winner on Oxted, which is great as it was my first season since being champion apprentice for two years.

"I’ve had lots of good support and I just really want to build on that this year really, and hopefully better on last year by sitting on bigger horses and winning better races.

“It’s been a tough start to be honest as I haven’t been riding many winners, but I couldn’t have started the year any better winning the Winter Derby at Lingfield on Alenquer in February.