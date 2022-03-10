Wigan's Emily Borthwick celebrating international call-up
Wigan's Emily Borthwick has been invited to compete at next week’s World Athletics Indoor Championships.
The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form in 2022, clearing a personal best of 1.95m in the high jump, and finishing second in the World Indoor Tour series.
"I’m off to Worlds!!" she tweeted. "Overwhelmed with emotions after this indoor season but I am so proud and happy to be on this team. #BelgradeBound”
European and Commonwealth finalist Amelia Strickler will also compete in the women’s shot put, where she will join Sophie McKinna in the field.
However, Ed Faulds (James Wright, Rugby and Northampton) has withdrawn from the British team.
Faulds endured a fitness setback following the Muller Indoor Grand Prix last month, where he set a European indoor U20 record, therefore he will not compete in the individual 400m or the 4x400m relay at the championship next week.
The team now stands at 37 members, with Keely Hodgkinson one of the main gold medal hopes in the 800m.