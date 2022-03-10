Wigan's Emily Borthwick celebrating international call-up

The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form in 2022, clearing a personal best of 1.95m in the high jump, and finishing second in the World Indoor Tour series.

"I’m off to Worlds!!" she tweeted. "Overwhelmed with emotions after this indoor season but I am so proud and happy to be on this team. #BelgradeBound”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Borthwick

European and Commonwealth finalist Amelia Strickler will also compete in the women’s shot put, where she will join Sophie McKinna in the field.

However, Ed Faulds (James Wright, Rugby and Northampton) has withdrawn from the British team.

Faulds endured a fitness setback following the Muller Indoor Grand Prix last month, where he set a European indoor U20 record, therefore he will not compete in the individual 400m or the 4x400m relay at the championship next week.