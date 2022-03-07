Wigan's Harry Coppell in season-best form

The 25-year-old pole vaulter cleared 5.57m and then 5.67m - each at the third attempt - in Paris.

He was unable to clear 5.76m but it will boost his confidence for a big year ahead.

Harry Coppell

"Really pleased for @Harry_Coppell jumping a big SB of 5.67m for 5th at Meeting Paris tonight," tweeted his coach Scott Simpson. "It’s been a tough few months but moving in the right direction."

Coppell’s partner, high jumper Emily Borthwick, tweeted: “18 steps down and some nice consistency ready for a big outdoors! Proud of you @Harry_Coppell.”

American Christopher Nilsen won the event with an impressive 5.88m.

Coppell last week became the British champion after triumphing in the UK Athletics Indoor Championships at Birmingham with a height of 5.50m.