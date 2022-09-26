Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev confirmed on UFC bill

The undefeated former Deanery High student will face Canada’s Malcolm Gordon at Etihad Arena in the flyweight division.

Dagestan-born Mokaev, who arrived in Wigan as a refugee aged 12 along with his dad, will be defending a 7-0 professional record, after a 23-fight unbeaten run as an amateur.

Muhammad Mokaev

His opponent is 14-5 as a pro, although he has won his last two contests.

It will be Mokaev’s first fight for the promotion outside the UK.

He made his debut in March at the first London show, beating Cody Durden inside a minute.

Mokaev followed that up with victory over Charles Johnson in July, again at the O2, when he was taken the distance but the result was ever in doubt.