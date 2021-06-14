Wigan's Olympic-hopefuls impress once again

Emily Borthwick and Harry Coppell with medals from a previous competition

Coppell is the British record holder in the pole vault , having cleared 5.85m last year to win the British title. The qualifying standard for the Games is 5.80m - he cleared 5.65m at the Poznan Grand Prix in Poland yesterday.

High jumper Borthwick cleared 1.93m at a competition in Geneva, Switzerland – the third time she has bettered her PB this season.

And she attempted 1.96m but just clipped the bar after she’d cleared it.

The qualifying standard for the Tokyo Olympics is 1.96m, to secure a spot. But there will be 32 high jump spots available at the games.

If, for example, only 24 athletes around the world reach that mark, another eight will be allowed based on their performance points this year.