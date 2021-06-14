Wigan's Olympic-hopefuls impress once again

Wigan’s Emily Borthwick and Harry Coppell edged tantalisingly closer to Olympic qualification last weekend.

By Phil Wilkinson
Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:05 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:08 am
Emily Borthwick and Harry Coppell with medals from a previous competition

Coppell is the British record holder in the pole vault , having cleared 5.85m last year to win the British title. The qualifying standard for the Games is 5.80m - he cleared 5.65m at the Poznan Grand Prix in Poland yesterday.

High jumper Borthwick cleared 1.93m at a competition in Geneva, Switzerland – the third time she has bettered her PB this season.

And she attempted 1.96m but just clipped the bar after she’d cleared it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The qualifying standard for the Tokyo Olympics is 1.96m, to secure a spot. But there will be 32 high jump spots available at the games.

If, for example, only 24 athletes around the world reach that mark, another eight will be allowed based on their performance points this year.

Borthwick, 23, will be hoping her strong form –which included reaching the final at the European Indoor Championships and her Diamond League debut – will stand her in good stead ahead of the trials/British Championships later this month.

Emily BorthwickHarry CoppellWigan