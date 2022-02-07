World's best leap for Wigan's Emily Borthwick

The 24-year-old cleared 1.95m at the prestigious Hustopece high jump meeting, to beat a quality field including five of the world's top dozen.

Not only was it a personal best, it's also the world leader for 2022 - and the fourth highest EVER jumped by a British athlete.

"Arggghhhh @emilyborthwick2," tweeted Jenny Meadows. "HUGE step forwards once again with a 1.95m first attempt in Hustopece #diehardfan"

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Borthwick celebrates her historic leap

Borthwick had cleared 1.91m in Karlsruhe, Germany the previous weekend.

The Wigan & District athlete equalled her outdoor PB of 1.93m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.