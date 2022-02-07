World's best leap for Wigan's Emily Borthwick
Wigan's Emily Borthwick continued her fantastic start to the season by smashing her personal best in the Czech Republic.
The 24-year-old cleared 1.95m at the prestigious Hustopece high jump meeting, to beat a quality field including five of the world's top dozen.
Not only was it a personal best, it's also the world leader for 2022 - and the fourth highest EVER jumped by a British athlete.
"Arggghhhh @emilyborthwick2," tweeted Jenny Meadows. "HUGE step forwards once again with a 1.95m first attempt in Hustopece #diehardfan"
Borthwick had cleared 1.91m in Karlsruhe, Germany the previous weekend.
The Wigan & District athlete equalled her outdoor PB of 1.93m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
