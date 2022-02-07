World's best leap for Wigan's Emily Borthwick

Wigan's Emily Borthwick continued her fantastic start to the season by smashing her personal best in the Czech Republic.

By Paul Kendrick
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:06 pm

The 24-year-old cleared 1.95m at the prestigious Hustopece high jump meeting, to beat a quality field including five of the world's top dozen.

Not only was it a personal best, it's also the world leader for 2022 - and the fourth highest EVER jumped by a British athlete.

"Arggghhhh @emilyborthwick2," tweeted Jenny Meadows. "HUGE step forwards once again with a 1.95m first attempt in Hustopece #diehardfan"

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emily Borthwick celebrates her historic leap

Borthwick had cleared 1.91m in Karlsruhe, Germany the previous weekend.

The Wigan & District athlete equalled her outdoor PB of 1.93m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20

Emily BorthwickWigan