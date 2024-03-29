12-man Wigan Warriors fall short to St Helens as unbeaten Super League run comes to an end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winger Tommy Makinson and centre Konrad Hurell secured the victory for the hosts in the final 10 minutes, with Liam Byrne sent off midway through the second half for a high shot on Mark Percival.

Stand-off Bevan French scored Wigan’s only try of the Good Friday clash with a piece of solo magic – but it wasn’t to be as Wigan fell to their first defeat in 16 Super League matches.

Interchange forward Tyler Dupree was also sent to the sin-bin in the first half for a leading elbow on Matty Lees, with centre Percival kicking the only points of the first half with a penalty.

Having missed the Challenge Cup sixth round tie, full-back Jai Field and back-rower Willie Isa returned to Wigan’s starting XIII, while youngster Junior Nsemba was given the nod on the bench over Harvie Hill - although never made it onto the field.

Luke Thompson, who won the 2019 Harry Sunderland Trophy with St Helens, received a frosty reception from the home crowd - and passed a head injury assessment to return after half-time.

As expected, it was a feisty start to the Rivals Round clash with Wigan forced to defend numerous sets on their own line but holding strong.

Saints opened the points scoring through an offside penalty on 26 minutes as Percival converted for a 2-0 lead.

Shortly after coming on for Byrne, interchange forward Dupree was sent to the sin-bin on 29 minutes for a leading elbow on prop Lees, but the Warriors managed to keep Saints out with 12 men.

Half-back Harry Smith came closest to crossing from the scrum for Wigan in the opening 40 but the score remained 2-0 to Paul Wellens’ outfit at the break.

The reigning champions enjoyed more attacking territory in the early stages of the second half and took advantage.

Superstar French scored the game’s first try with a fine solo effort in front of the away supporters, grounding his own grubber kick against three Saints supporters for a 4-2 lead with Smith hitting the post with his effort from wide.

Wigan were however shortly after reduced to 12 men again just beyond the hour mark, but this time permanently. Prop Byrne was sent off for a high shot on Percival which forced Wigan to play the remaining 20 minutes a man short.

And St Helens made Wigan pay as England international Makinson scored on 72 minutes, collecting a kick to the corner, before destructive centre Hurrell sealed the victory with less than two on the clock with a powerful charge close to the line for a 12-4 result.

Wigan XIII: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Thompson, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis.

Bench: Mago, Leeming, Dupree, Nsemba.